NF Railway train reaches Manipur with commodities

Maligaon: In view of the prevailing law and order situation in the state of Manipur, movement of essential items to the state had been completely cut-off. With the co-operation of the state government, NFR has operated a freight train carrying essential commodities and other food items to Khongsang station on Manipur state. Thus, fulfilling its commitment towards supply of essential items to the state during the time of crisis. NFR has allowed piecemeal re-booking of wagons as a special case as requested by Govt. of Manipur.

The freight train carrying essential and other non – essential items consist of 11 wagons.



