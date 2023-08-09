NF Railway to start one-way special train

Maligaon: N. F. Railway has decided to operate a one-way special train from Rangapara North to Secunderabad Jn. for one trip to clear the extra rush of passengers.



The special train will depart from Rangapara North at 05:15 hours on 10 th August, 2023 to reach Secunderabad Jn. at 04:15 hours on 12 th August, 2023. The special train will run via Rangiya, New Alipurduar, Mathabhanga, New Jalpaiguri, Bardhaman, Cuttack, Visakhapatnam Jn, Rajamundry. It will have 09 sleeper class and 05 general class coaches.