NF Railway to operate festive special trains

MALIGAON: To facilitate passengers during the festive season, North East Frontier Railway will operate two pairs of special trains between Anand Vihar Terminal, Jogbani, and Purnia Jn. Train no. 04010 (Anand Vihar Terminal – Jogbani) Special will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal every Tuesday from 7 to 28 November, reaching Jogbani the following Thursday. In the return direction, train no. 04009 (Jogbani – Anand Vihar Terminal) Special will depart from Jogbani every Thursday from 9 to 30 November, reaching Anand Vihar Terminal the next day. The train consists of 20 coaches, including AC 3-tier, sleeper class, and second seating coaches.



Another train, no. 04048 (Anand Vihar Terminal – Purnia) Special, will depart

from Anand Vihar Terminal on 8, 11, 14, and 17 November, reaching Purnia the following day. In the return direction,

train no. 04047 (Purnia – Anand Vihar Terminal)

Special will depart from Purnia on 9, 12, 15, and 18 November, reaching Anand Vihar Terminal the next day. The train

will have unreserved general seating coaches.