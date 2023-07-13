NF Railway takes steps for customer interface

N. F. Railway has been adopting several initiatives to improve the freight transportation and provide better customer interface. As parts of such initiatives, few more stations have been opened for handling of both inward and outward goods traffic during the month of June, 2023 to facilitate easier transportation of various goods by different segments of customer.

To improve customer interface and augment freight revenue, New Guwahati station (NGC) under Lumding division is opened for handling of inward livestock to be transported through parcel vans w.e.f from 26 th June, 2023. From 16 th June, 2023, for a period of six months, Mirza station under Rangiya division has been permitted for functioning.