NF Railway sets up breastfeeding kiosks NF Railway sets up breastfeeding kiosks

World Breastfeeding Week was being observed in N. F. Railway. On this occasion a breastfeeding kiosk was opened at the Rangiya Railway Station. The Kiosk was set up by the Rotary Club of Guwahati Icons in active collaboration of Northeast Frontier Railway. Last year on this occasion a similar breastfeeding kiosk was opened at the platform no.1 of the Guwahati Railway Station.

This Breastfeeding Kiosk will immensely benefit female railway travelers having an infant. It will also allow a mother to breastfeed her baby properly in a secured environment and in privacy. Besides that, beautifully designed kiosk also has messages on the importance of breast feeding and its benefits for public awareness.

Awareness programme in connection with the World Breastfeeding Week was held at the N.F. Railway Central Hospital, Maligaon. Talks on the importance and benefits of breast feeding were delivered by senior doctors. Skits by nursing students were conducted to create awareness on breastfeeding for working parents. A large number of railway beneficiaries attended the session. N. F. Railway is planning to construct such rooms in all the railway stations across Northeast.