NF Railway registers 7.41% growth in freight unloading

Freight unloading over Northeast Frontier Railway is continuously registering a steady growth. During April, 2022 to February, 2023 of current financial year, 13328 freight carrying rakes were unloaded. This is an increase of 7.41 per cent in comparison to the corresponding period of last year. 1148 freight carrying rakes were unloaded during the month of February, 2023.

N F Railway has transported goods like FCI rice, sugar, salt, edible oil, food grains, fertilizer, cement, coal, vegetables, auto, tank, container and other items during the month and unloaded them in different goods sheds within its jurisdiction.

During February, 664 rakes of freight carrying trains were unloaded in Assam out of which 310 were loaded with essential commodities. 86 rakes in Tripura, 15 rakes in Nagaland, 7 rakes in Manipur, 6 rakes in Arunachal Pradesh, 7 rakes in Mizoram and 1 rake in Meghalaya were unloaded during the month. Moreover, 188 freight rakes in West Bengal and 174 freight rakes in Bihar were also unloaded during the month within the jurisdiction of NF Railway.