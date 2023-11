MALIGAON: Twenty-four pairs of festive special trains are being operated by NF Railway to cope up with the waiting listed passengers of regular trains connecting major destinations.

Special trains are running from Kolkata, Sealdah connecting places like Guwahati, Agartala, New Jalpaiguri. Similarly special trains are being operated from New Delhi and Anand Vihar to places like Purnea, Katihar. MPOST