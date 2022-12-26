NF Railway observes Veer Baal Diwas

Maligaon: On the clarion call of Prime Minister of India, 'VEER BAAL DIWAS' was observed on December 26 to mark the unmatched martyrdom of beloved sons of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. The programme was held at Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Sabha Griha at the NF Railway Headquarters complex. Anshul Gupta, General Manager of NF Railway and other senior officials paid homage by lighting the lamp and offering floral tribute to the portrait of Sri Guru Gobind Singh's sons Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh.



The officers, staff of NF Railway Headquarters and representatives of various associations and unions were also present on the occasion.

'Veer Baal Diwas' is being observed as a tribute to the courage of the four 'Sahibzadas' of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Gobind Singh who attained martyrdom in the 17th century, particularly his sons Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh who were allegedly killed by the Mughals.

Speaking on the occasion, Anshul Gupta mentioned about the two young Sahibzade who sacrificed their lives at a very tender age, standing up for their beliefs and keeping the dignity of Sikhisim high. Commemoration of Veer Baal Diwas is marked as the country is also celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of Independence, the General Manager added.