NF Railway makes steady progress in freight loading

Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) continues to make steady progress in freight loading and during November 2024, the railway registered 0.702 million tonnes of freight loading across various commodities.

During the month, the loading of a few commodities registered significant growth in comparison to the corresponding period of the previous year.

In November 2024, cement loading increased by 280 percent and container loading increased by 9.1 percent as compared to corresponding period of the previous year. A growth of 306.7 percent in loading of miscellaneous items has also been registered as compared to the previous fiscal year, during the same period, NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said in a statement on Sunday.

Speedy execution of doubling and electrification works at important sections over NFR has led to increased inward and outward movement of freight traffic. The unprecedented loading accomplishment was made possible through simultaneous efforts in enhancing capacity, the CPRO said.

The continuous growth in freight loading reflects the increasing economic activity in the region. The upward trend in freight operations has not only boosted the region’s economic dynamics but has also generated significant revenue for NFR.