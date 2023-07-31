NF Railway launches bow string girder of new ROB

The Northeast Frontier Railway has launched the bow string girder of a new three lane road over bridge (ROB) of 11 metres width near Jagiroad railway station under Lumding division.

This ROB will have overall length of more than 344 m with the main span consisting of 74 m bow string arch steel girder. This ROB is being constructed by replacing a level crossing gate no ST - 27 on Jagiroad station yard and NH 715A. The newly constructed ROB is targeted to be completed by October, 2023 at an estimated cost of Rs. 70 crores.

The weight of the bow string girder is 730 MT with a maximum height of 12.85 metres. The necessity for construction of a ROB in lieu of level crossing gate ST – 27 arisen due to road traffic congestion as well as shunting operations of

train movement.

Construction of ROB in lieu of level crossing gate will speed up the safe train movement in Digaru – Hojai double line section. Once completed, level crossing gate located within the station limit area of Jagiroad station yard will be eliminated resulting increase in safety of rail and road users. The ROB will also increase the operational efficiency, thus resulting into smooth movement of train as well as road traffic in this area.

Launching it was the most challenging part of the ROB. Once the construction completes, it will facilitate smooth dispersal of crowds during

rush hour.