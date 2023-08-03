NF Railway issues refund of cancelled rail tickets

Maligaon: Waiting list position of the trains running on Indian Railways is monitored on regular basis and to cater to additional demand, load of existing trains are augmented, special trains are run, new trains are introduced, frequency of existing trains is increased etc. subject to operational feasibility.

As soon as the ticket, in which status of all the passengers is on waiting list at the time of preparation of first reservation charts, is automatically cancelled, auto refund is initiated and refund is advised to the bank on the next day. If money is debited and ticket is not booked, automatic refund process is initiated.