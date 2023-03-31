NF Railway inaugurates Child Devt Centre

Maligaon: General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway Anshul Gupta inaugurated a Child Development Centre at N F Railway Central Hospital, Maligaon on March 31. Chief Health Director of N F Railway, Medical Director of Central Hospital with other officials of Headquarter was present during the inauguration.

Child Development Centre is helpful for certain children who suffer from neurodevelopmental issues leading to difficulty in learning and communication. Speaking on the occasion General Manager said that, this dedicated clinic will cater to the needs of a child at all stages and will provide quality care through early identification of disorder and support.

In addition to the above, an HR training & Conference room was also inaugurated by General Manager at the premises of NFR Headquarters.