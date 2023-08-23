NF Railway extends periodicity of special trains till November

Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to continue the services of special trains running between Silchar-Naharlagun and Agartala-Guwahati for 13 more trips in both directions from the next month till November, 2023. The periodicity of run of these special trains will be extended to clear the extra rush of passengers. The details of stoppages and timings of these special trains are available at IRCTC website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of N F. Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking journey.