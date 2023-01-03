NF Railway commissions newly-developed goods circulating area at Mirza Stn

Maligaon: N F Railway has recently commissioned the newly-developed goods circulating area at Mirza yard near Mirza Railway station in line with New Bongaigaon–Goalpara Town –Kamakhya doubling project.

The new circulating area is likely to facilitate a smooth unhampered flow of the road traffic in the vicinity of the station building and goods shed due to ease of loading/unloading.

The engineering plan was approved with provision of a goods siding along with goods circulating area of 825m x 25m. The work of goods circulating area along with an approach road of 950 metre to connect the goods circulation area from main road of Mirza-Chandubi was started in January 2021 and completed in October 2022 at a cost of around 10.5 crore. A labour rest room with basic amenities has also been developed alongside the goods circulating area. The existing 5-line yard has been remodeled into 7-line yard and commissioned on December 27, 2022.

With the development of circulating goods yard at Mirza, the traffic load at New Guwahati yard will be reduced to a great extent. Loading and unloading at Mirza yard will ease the traffic congestion towards Guwahati city.