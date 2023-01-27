NF Railway celebrates 74th R-Day

Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway celebrated the 74th Republic Day in a befitting manner. The central programme was held at the NFRSA complex at Maligaon, where Anshul Gupta, General Manager of NF Railway unfurled the national flag in the presence of a gathering of railway officials and their family members. He also inspected march past by contingents of RPF, territorial army, civil defence, and bharat scouts and guides. The Republic Day was also celebrated in all the five divisions of NF Railway viz. Tinsukia, Lumding, Rangiya, Alipurduar and Katihar.



The general manager, while addressing the gathering, congratulated all the officers and staff who discharged their duties in the best possible way despite many adverse situations towards achieving the goals for the overall development of railway.