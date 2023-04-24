NF Railway cancels, diverts a few trains

maligaon: In view of yard remodelling, pre non-interlocking from April 25 to 27 and non-interlocking works on April 28 and 29 at Siliguri Jn. station under Katihar division of N. F. Railway has become necessary. Accordingly few trains have been cancelled, partially cancelled and diverted as mentioned below.

Train no. 07520 (Siliguri Jn.–Malda Court) DEMU Special commencing journey from April 27 to 29 and train no. 07519 (Malda Court–Siliguri Jn.) DEMU Special commencing journey from April 28 to 30 will remain cancelled.

Train no. 07525/07526 (Siliguri Jn.–New Bongaigaon–Siliguri Jn.) DEMU Special, train no. 07513/07514 (Siliguri Jn-Bamanhat–Siliguri Jn.) DEMU Special and train no. 07521 (Siliguri Jn.–Haldibari) DEMU Special commencing journey on April 28 and 29 will remain cancelled.

Train no. 13246 (Rajendra Nagar–New Jalpaiguri) Capital Express commencing journey on April 28 will be diverted via Aluabari Road–Dumdangi. This train will have a five-minutes stoppage at Kishanganj and Aluabari Road.