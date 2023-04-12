Next hearing on ‘habeas corpus’ plea relating to Amritpal Singh on April 24: Punjab and Haryana High Court

The Punjab and Haryana High Court will hear a habeas corpus petition pertaining to Amritpal Singh on April 24, which is also the next date of hearing on pleas filed by the radical preacher’s associates detained under National Security Act.

The HC had on Tuesday said the hearing on the pleas filed by the relatives of Amritpal’s associates – Daljit Singh Kalsi, Gurmit Singh, Kulwant Singh, Varinder Singh Fauji, Bhagwant Singh Pradhanmantri Bajeke and Basant Singh – will take place on April 24.

The relatives of the NSA detenues have sought quashing of detention orders.

When the hearing started on Wednesday before the bench of Justice N S Shekhawat, Amritpal Singh’s legal advisor and petitioner Imaan Singh Khara moved an application seeking a reply from the Union government in the matter.

Khara had moved the habeas corpus plea claiming Amritpal Singh was in “illegal custody” of police.