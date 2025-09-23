‘Next-Gen GST reforms testament to Modi’s resolve to serve poor, farmers’

New Delhi: The Next-Gen GST reforms are a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s steely resolve to serve the poor, youth, farmers and women, Union Home minister Amit Shah said on Monday as the new tax structure came into effect across the country.

Shah also said that the new reforms will move the wheel of India’s growth even faster on the path of becoming the most prosperous country in the world.

“The #NextGenGSTReforms are a testament to PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s steely resolve to serve the poor, youth, farmers, and women,” he said in a series of posts on X in both English and Hindi with the hashtag ‘GSTBachatUtsav’.

The home minister said the Modi government is increasing the income of the middle class by opening plenty of opportunities for them and ensuring that their savings rise constantly through the Next-Gen GST reforms.

He said the steep reduction in the GST rates of daily essentials, healthcare products, electronic appliances, and educational items will boost their disposable income and encourage them to save even more.

The home minister said the Next-Gen GST reforms is Modi government’s gift to all the mothers and sisters of the country on the auspicious occasion of Navratri, which begins on Monday.

"PM Modi's promise to the countrymen regarding GST reform has been implemented across the entire country starting today. In this GST, historic reductions have been made in taxes on more than 390 goods," he said.