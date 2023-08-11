‘NExT exam likely to be held in August 2025’

new delhi: Discussions between the Health Ministry and NMC officials indicate that the National Exit Test (NExT) is likely to be held in August 2025 for the final year MBBS students of the 2020 batch, official sources said.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) in its NExT Regulations 2023 issued in June had stated the exam will be held in two phases within 12 months.

NExT shall serve as a licentiate examination for medical graduates in India and determine the eligibility and ranking for of admission to postgraduate medical education in the country. It will also be a screening exam for foreign graduates who want to practise in India. Last month, NMC deferred the exam for the final year MBBS students of the 2019 batch.

“Going by the deliberations being held between the health ministry and NMC officials, the NExT Step 1 is likely to be held in August 2025 for the final year MBBS students of the 2020 batch,” an official source said.