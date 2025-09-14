Next chapter of India’s development will be written by empowered women: Birla

Tirupati: The women’s reservation law will create a new generation of leaders who will shape policies and usher in progress and determine the future of India, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said here on Sunday.

Inaugurating the first national conference of Parliamentary and legislative committees on empowerment of women, Birla also made a strong pitch for achieving 100 per cent literacy among girl students, saying India can emerge as a developed nation only when its daughters are educated and self-reliant.

“The next chapter of India’s story will, without doubt, be written by its empowered women,” Birla said.

The two-day conference, organised by the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, was attended by representatives from 20 states, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker C Ayyannapatrudu, and BJP leader and chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Empowerment of Women D Purandeshwari, among others.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was scheduled to attend the conference, but could not reach Tirupati due to inclement weather.

Addressing the gathering, Birla said the women’s reservation law goes beyond mere symbolism by granting women their rightful place in governance.

“It will create a new generation of women leaders who will shape policies, drive progress, and determine the future direction of India,” the Lok Sabha speaker said.

Birla said it was a matter of pride that the very first Bill passed in the new Parliament building was the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam that ensures 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative Assemblies, with special provisions for women from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.