Next batch of 8 Cheetahs from Botswana to reach MP on Feb 28

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said that eight cheetahs from Botswana will be brought to the state on February 28 as part of the ongoing wildlife reintroduction programme at Kuno National Park in Sheopur district.



During his visit to the national capital, the Chief Minister met Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav and held detailed discussions on logistical arrangements and required central support for the next phase of cheetah translocation.

Highlighting Madhya Pradesh’s potential in tourism expansion, reserve forest development and wildlife conservation, Yadav said the state government is

taking “unprecedented steps” in the sector under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the Centre’s cooperation.

The Chief Minister also raised the proposal of bringing wild buffalo from Assam for rehabilitation in Madhya Pradesh’s forests.

He said that following the successful settlement of cheetahs in Kuno, the state is now working towards introducing the wild buffalo as part of broader biodiversity conservation efforts.

Yadav expressed gratitude to the Centre for its continued support in strengthening wildlife conservation and biodiversity enhancement initiatives.

The Union minister appreciated Madhya Pradesh’s efforts and assured all possible cooperation.

During the visit, the Chief Minister also met Union ministers Prahlad Joshi (Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution), Ashwini Vaishnaw (Railways and Information Technology), Giriraj Singh (Textiles) and Piyush Goyal (Commerce and Industry), besides Minister of State L Murugan, and discussed a range of issues concerning Madhya Pradesh, officials said.