News at a Glance

Student in cop net for role in cyber fraud syndicate: Police

New Delhi: A cyber fraud syndicate that duped investors on the pretext of high stock market returns has been busted with the arrest of a 24-year-old student from Gurugram, police said. The accused, Aniruddh Pratap Singh, allegedly created shell companies and bank accounts to route cheated money. The case surfaced after a victim lost Rs 6.83 lakh via fake investment schemes. Police said Rs 1.7 lakh was traced to the accused’s account, with 18 complaints linked so far.

Domestic help nabbed for theft

New Delhi: A 23-year-old domestic help has been arrested for allegedly stealing cash from his elderly employer’s residence in north Delhi, police said. The accused, Tilakram, was apprehended from Jammu after fleeing following the March 14 theft. Police recovered Rs 1.17 lakh from his possession and froze Rs 1.04 lakh in his bank account. The case was registered at Mukherjee Nagar police station after a complaint by a 66-year-old resident of Tagore Park.

Mangolpuri: Cluster bus hits tree, pole; one injured; driver detained

New Delhi: A man sustained serious injuries after a cluster bus rammed into a tree and an electric pole in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area on Monday, police said. The driver, identified as Narender, has been detained for questioning. The accident occurred near the Police Colony when the bus, heading towards Mangolpuri police station, reportedly lost control after its front axle broke. The vehicle veered off the road before crashing. The injured pedestrian, Nitin (30), was rushed to a hospital. Police said a case is being registered and further investigation is underway.