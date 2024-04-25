News at a Glance

Woman killed, 4 injured in clash between two groups in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: An 80-year-old woman was killed and four persons were injured after two groups clashed in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city over the publication of names in a pamphlet for a local temple festival, the police said Thursday. Leeraben Bharwad lost her life after she was hit by a stone in the chest when two groups belonging to one community targeted each other with sticks and stones in the city’s Vastrapur area on Wednesday night, an official said. Four persons were also injured in the incident, he said. FIRs have been registered against 21 identified and unidentified persons from both sides.

Mumbai: Bodies of two missing kids found inside car

Mumbai: Two children missing for hours were found dead inside a parked car at Anotp Hill in central Mumbai, with the police suspecting that the kids lost their lives due to suffocation, an official said on Thursday. The car was locked from inside and it appears that the children could not unlock it, the official said. Muskan Mohabbat Shaikh (5) and Sajid Mohammed Shaikh (7) were playing outside their homes, where the car was parked, on Wednesday afternoon. When the children did not return home till evening, their parents started a search for them.