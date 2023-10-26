News at a Glance

Cows recovered before smuggling

Siliguri: Police of Ghoshpukur Out post recovered 25 cows before they were being smuggled to Bangladesh at Ghoshpukur Toll Plaza on Thursday morning. The cows were recovered from a pickup van, however, the driver of the van managed to flee from the spot. According to police sources, the cows were brought from the Phasidawa area for smuggling into Bangladesh. The police have started a robe.

Man accused of murdering father

Cooch Behar: A man was accused of murdering his father. The incident occurred at 99 Phulkadabri of Kuchlibari in Mekhliganj block of the Cooch Behar district. The accused person’s uncle and cousin were also seriously injured when they came to save the victim. It is known that the deceased person’s name is Khagen Roy (60 years). The accused, 28-year-old Sanjay Roy, is his son. According to family sources, a quarrel had broken out between the father and son on Wednesday night with Sanjay demanding money. Khagen Roy had told his son that he would not give him any money. At that time, Sanjay beat his father with a wooden beam. It is alleged that when his uncle and cousin rushed to save the victim on hearing his screams. They were also beaten up by Sanjay. Later Khagen Roy died. His face was totally mutilated. He was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead. Ashok Roy, the cousin lodged a complaint at the police station on Thursday. Sanjay was then arrested by the police.