New Uttar Pradesh Police exam dates announced

Lucknow: Lakhs of youths preparing for the police recruitment examination can now breathe a sigh of relief as the Yogi government has announced new dates for the previously canceled exam. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board will conduct the written examination for Direct Recruitment-2023 to fill 60,244 posts of Constable in Civil Police positions.



The exams will be held on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31.

The exam was initially canceled due to allegations of a paper leak, following demands from students. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to reschedule the exam within six months, ensuring adherence to the highest standards of fairness and transparency.

In line with the state government’s commitment to a transparent and equitable examination process, detailed guidelines were issued by the Uttar Pradesh Government on June 19. These guidelines cover all aspects of the examination, including preparation, selection of centers, candidate verification, and measures to

prevent impersonation.