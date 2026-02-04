New US tariff policy favours agri exports, raises concern for Indian farmers: Sharad Pawar

Baramati: NCP (SP) chief and former Union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said the new US tariff policy has provisions allowing agricultural exports to India, which is a cause for concern for Indian farmers. A clear picture of the recent India-US trade deal would emerge in the next two days, Pawar told reporters in Baramati. The US had earlier imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India, including 25 per cent for its purchases of Russian oil. US President Donald Trump on Monday said India and the US agreed to a trade deal. On his part, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was delighted that "made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent". Commenting on the issue of tariffs in the context of the recent India-US trade deal, Pawar said a clear picture would emerge in the next two days.

"We can comment only after the picture becomes clear. However, a provision in the Indo-US tariff deal announced by the United States allows agricultural exports to India, which is a matter of concern for Indian farmers and the domestic agriculture sector," he said. "The US is a powerful economy, and large-scale agricultural exports by such a country can adversely impact local producers in other nations. I expect that the Indian agriculture sector will be safeguarded and not exposed to such a situation," the Rajya Sabha member said. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has said that Prime Minister Modi committed to USD 500 billion of purchases of US energy, transportation, and agricultural products. The US tariff on India will now be at 18 per cent, but American exports to India will face a tariff of 0 per cent, so this is a great deal and a huge win for American workers, businesses and consumers alike, she added. Sharad Pawar said he could not attend the ongoing Budget session in Parliament due to a family tragedy, referring to his nephew and NCP leader Ajit Pawar's death. "I have never remained absent for the Budget session. But this time, due to the tragic accident, I could not go to Delhi to attend the Budget and was not able to go through it in detail," the parliamentarian said. Commenting on the Union Budget, he said, "From whatever I have read in newspapers, it appears that steps which could have caused suffering to the common people were deliberately avoided, and that is a matter of satisfaction. At the same time, some concrete measures for development were expected."