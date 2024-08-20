New train and coach indication boards at various ER stations

Kolkata: To provide the passengers with hassle-free journey experience, the Eastern Railway (ER) has emphasised the installation of coach and train indication boards at stations. These boards display crucial information such as train arrival and departure times, platform numbers and coach positions.



In the current financial year, the Signal and Telecom department has already installed Train Indication Boards (TIB) at 14 stations and Coach Indication Boards (CIB) at eight stations. The ER plans to expand this facility further.

Stations benefiting from the new installations include Simultala, Basukinath, Pandabeswar, Suri, Vidyasagar, Deoghar, Sainthia, Azimganj, Naihati, Shivnarayanpur, Giridih, Shankarpur, Lalgola, Shantipur, Jamtara, Pirpainti, Murshidabad, Chittaranjan and Sultanganj. Notably, among these, two stations in the Asansol division, two stations in Howrah, three in Malda and one in the Sealdah division have received new coach indication boards.

Furthermore, existing TIBs and CIBs at 10 stations in Asansol division, two in Malda division and two in Sealdah division have undergone upgrades or expansions.

According to an official statement from Eastern Railway, TIBs display train schedules and platform information, while CIBs indicate coach positions on platform-bound trains. These boards are expected to significantly reduce passenger anxiety, enhancing the overall journey experience. Additionally, this facility makes it easier for passengers to locate family members arriving by train.