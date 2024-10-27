New system allows UP govt to monitor officials, boost investment

Lucknow: In a landmark move aimed at accelerating investment and economic growth, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched a new monitoring system that holds district magistrates (DMs) and divisional commissioners accountable for investment progress in their respective districts and divisions. This initiative ties the performance of these officials directly to their annual confidential report (ACR), which will now include assessments of their efforts in promoting investment and facilitating loans within their jurisdictions. The grading system is designed to reflect their performance in these areas.

Chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh announced the decision, stating that the new approach seeks to incentivise officers to actively attract investments, thereby fostering job creation and supporting statewide economic growth. “DMs and commissioners will now prepare detailed reports of their efforts to attract investment. These reports will assess the measures taken to ensure the security, facilities, and conveniences for investors, thereby promoting a better business environment,” he said. This comprehensive system will make Uttar Pradesh the first state in India to link the investment promotion efforts of its officials with their annual performance reviews. The assessment will cover key factors such as timely land allotment, provision of land subsidies, changes in land use and much more.