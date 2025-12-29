New security camp set up in Bijapur to curb Maoist activity

Bijapur: A new police camp has been set up at a strategically important location in Chhattisgarh’s Naxalite-hit Bijapur district to address the security vacuum and facilitate development works, an official said on Sunday.

‘Surakhsa evam Jan Suvidha Camp’ (security and public utility camp) was successfully established on Friday at Dodimarka village under the Farsegarh police station limits, the official said.

The camp will serve as a forward operating base (FOB) for the 7th battalion of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF), he said.

The official said that despite harsh terrain and geographical conditions and severe cold, a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), CAF, and district police demonstrated exemplary courage and determination in establishing the camp as part of intensified operations against Maoist activities in the region.

The camp will help curb interstate movements and activities of Maoists along the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border, fostering an atmosphere of peace, security and public confidence, he said.

It will also facilitate the construction of a road, connecting Bhopalpatnam (Bijapur) to Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) via Farsegarh and Sendra, and accelerate development in remote villages of the Indravati National Park area, the official added.

A total of 29 new security camps have been established in Bijapur district since 2024, while 923 Maoists have surrendered, 221 have been killed in encounters, and 1,100 have been arrested as a result of sustained anti-Naxalite operations, he said.

The setting up of camps is aimed at providing basic facilities and security to villagers under the state government’s “Niyad Nella Nar” (your good village) scheme, he said.

The camps ensure that villagers have access to health, education, electricity, drinking water, PDS shops, mobile network, roads and bridges, he added.