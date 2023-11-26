New rules set to shape UP Assembly winter session

LUCKNOW: The winter session of the Uttar Pradesh State Assembly, commencing on November 28, will mark a historic departure from tradition as the Yogi government ushers in a new era of legislative conduct after 66 years.



Approved in the previous session, the anticipated changes are poised to redefine the proceedings in the state Assembly.

Under the new guidelines, leaders are barred from bringing mobile phones into the House, and the entry of flags and banners is strictly prohibited. Reflecting the Yogi government’s commitment to women’s empowerment, this session will witness a distinctive focus on women members, granting them priority in speaking during deliberations.

The inaugural day of the winter session will be dedicated to the messages of condolences for members of the House who have passed away.

Moving forward, November 29 will witness official proceedings, encompassing the presentation of ordinances, notifications, and rules, alongside the introduction of bills.

On November 30, the third day of the session, discussions will centre around supplementary grants for the financial year 2023-24. Members’ demands will undergo scrutiny, followed by voting procedures.