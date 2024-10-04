New roro service introduced for Lot 8 to Kachuberia

Kolkata: Crossing over from Lot 8 to Kachuberia has been boosted with the state Transport department introducing new roro service. The roro vessel manufactured by Shalimar Waterworks was officially inaugurated by state transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty on Thursday.



The roro vessels are large enough to accommodate almost a dozen trucks, buses etc to cross over at one go. It will be of immense help for the tourists travelling to Gangasagar and particularly for the pilgrims who come every year during the Gangasagar Mela.

“We have laid special emphasis on the introduction of roro services with financial assistance from the World Bank. We will be starting roro service from Raichak to Kukrahati, Shalimar to Garden Reach and are also exploring more riverine routes for this service. We have dedicated the new roro vessel for Gangasagar and it will be in operation from today (Thursday),” Chakraborty said.