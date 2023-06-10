New revelations in Jeeva murder case: Vijay Yadav under scrutiny for association with Atiq

Lucknow: New details have emerged in the investigation of the murder of Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva, shedding light on the accused, Vijay Yadav alias Anand’s association with Umesh Pal and Atiq Ahmad. He even claimed that he was offered Rs 20 lakh to carry out this job by a person called Ashraf in Nepal.



Police sources have revealed that Vijay arrived in Lucknow from Bahraich just one day before the incident, using a roadways bus. The police have recovered a bus ticket from his possession. The police team is currently investigating the accuracy of Vijay’s claim that he traveled from Nepal to Lucknow via Bahraich, as they suspect he may be providing misleading information.

“Additionally, Vijay’s connection with Atiq and Umesh Pal has also come to the forefront of the investigation,” a police official said.

Sources reveal that Ashraf was initially associated with Atiq but later distanced himself and became closer to Umesh Pal. This revelation has raised suspicions about the accuracy of Vijay Yadav’s statement. The complexity of the conspiracy surrounding the case is becoming apparent, making it challenging to uncover all the layers involved. Various pieces of information are surfacing, but the true mastermind behind the crime remains elusive.

The meticulously planned nature of the incident indicates a deeply rooted conspiracy, making it difficult to unravel its intricacies. The flawless execution of the shooting suggests that the shooter received advanced training. The conspirator’s instructions were clear — Sanjeev must not escape alive. Inquiries thus far have uncovered that Vijay had spent a considerable amount of time in Nepal. He claimed that the murder deal was arranged there. According to sources, Vijay used to supply pistols to small-time criminals in Munger, Bihar. It was through the pistol supplier Guddu that he was introduced to Ashraf, a member of Nepal’s mafia.

Following Guddu’s arrest in Siwan two months ago, Vijay returned to his hometown in Jaunpur before fleeing to Nepal to evade police attention. It was in Kathmandu that he allegedly received a contract from a person named Ashraf to kill Jeeva.

The investigation aims to uncover crucial details such as the identity of the person who ordered the murder, how and where the weapon was obtained, and who was the first to reach the crime scene. “Gangster Sunil Rathi, who has connections to the case, was interrogated in Haridwar Jail on Friday,” a senior police official said.