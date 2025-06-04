New reservation, domicile rules announced for Ladakh

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday announced new reservation and domicile policies for the Union Territory of Ladakh, reserving 85 per cent jobs for locals and one-third of the total number of seats in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils for women.

English, Hindi, Urdu, Bhoti and Purgi languages have been made the official languages in Ladakh.

The move is aimed at safeguarding local interests as people in Ladakh have been protesting for constitutional safeguards to protect their language, culture and land after the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 was abrogated in 2019.

The changes in the policies for reservation in jobs, autonomous councils, domicile and languages will come into effect from Tuesday, according to multiple notifications issued by the government.

Under the new rules, those who have resided for a period of 15 years in the UT or studied for a period

of seven years and appeared in class 10 or 12 examination in an educational institution located in the UT shall be domicile of Ladakh for the purposes of appointment to any post under the UT or under a local or other authority other than cantonment board.