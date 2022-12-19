New 'Prayas' schools to be opened for SC, OBC children: CM Baghel

Raipur: The Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has unveiled a major gift for the students of the Scheduled Castes and OBC sections. Baghel has announced the opening of new Prayas Schools in all the regional headquarters of the state. Moreover, separate hostels will be established for these sections. In addition, an e-library will be established at the cost of Rs 50 lakh at the Post-Matric Boys' Hostel, Pension Bada in capital city Raipur by Municipal Corporation Raipur.



In his address to the Guru Ghasidas Jayanti program organized at Government Model Post-Matric Schedule Caste Boys Hostel in Pension Bada, Chief Minister said that Guru Ghasidas ji was a saint who gave the message of 'Mankhe Mankhe Ek Samaan' for upliftment of the society. Besides, he also gave the message of equality, harmony, unity and love to eradicate the social evils prevalent at that time. He added that Guru Ghasidas ji was the only sain who gave discourses in Chhattisgarhi.

Chief Minister said that it doesn't matter where a person comes from, or to which religion or community a person belongs. It is the quality education and the moral values that enhances personality of a person and helps in achieving success in life. Government is making consistent efforts to provide quality education to children. He said that we have reopened 260 schools in Bastar. 279 Swami Atmanand Schools have been opened to provide quality English medium education to children.