New policy to revive culture of sport in Punjab: Hayer

Chandigarh: The Punjab government will soon launch a new comprehensive sports policy to create a sports-friendly environment in the state, Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said in his address, while inaugurating the 8th Punjab State Gatka Championship at Gurudwara Ishar Prakash Ratwara Sahib on Tuesday. Arranging coaches for the players, giving jobs to the players in addition to cash prizes and awards to the coaches will be the main features of the new sports policy.



The sports minister said that there is no shortage of skills in Punjab, the only need is to identify and nurture this skill. He said that Gatka is a martial art inherited from the Gurus, which has now been included in the national games. Recently in the Khelo India Games, players from Punjab showed the best performance in Gatka and contributed to the overall medal tally. He said that the sports department will provide all possible help to promote this martial art sport.

While welcoming Sports Minister Rajinder Singh Sohal, President of Punjab Gatka Association said that about 800 boys and girls are participating in the 3-day 8th Punjab State Gatka Championship.