New policy soon for rural industries, says CM Baghel

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said, “the number of income-oriented activities conducted in the Rural Industrial Parks being set up in Gauthans will be increased to boost employment opportunities at the local level. For this, a new policy for rural industries will be formulated soon on the lines of the new industrial policy of the state. This will strengthen the rural economy of the state.”

He was addressing the ‘Bhent-Mulaqat’ programme organised at village Bhansoj falling under the Arang assembly constituency of Raipur district. During the programme, the Chief Minister took direct feedback from the villagers regarding the state government schemes including loan waiver, paddy procurement at support price, income-generating activities conducted in Gauthans, Godhan Nyay Yojana, Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Bhumiheen Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojana, Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, and Haat Bazaar Clinic Yojana.

He added that facilities like land, electricity, water and roads are being provided to the youth to start small-scale industries in the Rural Industrial Park being developed in state-run Gauthans.