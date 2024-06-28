New petition filed in Krishna Janmabhoomi case

Lucknow: In Mathura, a new petition has been submitted concerning the ongoing dispute between the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and the Shahi Eidgah Mosque. Advocate Ajay Pratap Singh from Mainpuri has filed an application in the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court, seeking legal action against those involved in the 1968 agreement that transferred a portion of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi land to the Shahi Eidgah Mosque Committee. Singh has called for an investigation into the validity of this agreement.



Ajay Pratap Singh, a party to one of the 18 cases related to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, stated that he filed the application under Section 156/3 of the CrPC in the Mathura CJM Court on July 10. The hearing was scheduled for Wednesday, but it was postponed due to the court’s non-sitting.

The next hearing is now scheduled for July 15.

In his application, Singh has requested the court to register an FIR against those who orchestrated the 1968 agreement between the Eidgah Committee and the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Seva Sangh. He based his petition on information obtained through RTI and historical evidence, alleging that in 1968, a 2.5-acre portion of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi land was agreed to be given to the Eidgah Committee by the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Seva Sangh.

Singh has requested that FIRs be registered against these individuals and organisations under relevant sections at the Govind Nagar Police Station.