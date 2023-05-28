New Parl building is reflection of India’s rich history: Birla

New Delhi: Calling the new Parliament building inauguration a ‘historical event’, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said that the new Parliament building is a reflection of India’s rich history and cultural heritage which will give impetus to new ideas.

The Speaker, in his inaugural address, also thanked all those who worked for the Parliament and said that the workers stayed committed even during the tough pandemic times.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony at the new Lok Sabha chamber, Birla said: “During this Amrit Kaal, the whole country is being witness to this historical event. I would like to congratulate the Prime Minister whose dedication and guidance, this Parliament got built in less than 2.5 years.”

He further said that the country’s transparent and effective work has strengthened people’s belief in democracy and increased their participation in the process.

The Speaker stressed that during the last seven decades, valuable discussions between the leaders in the Parliament have led to the redressal of people’s issues and the formation of laws that brought substantial transformation in the lives of the people and strengthened the people’s belief in democracy. “India is considered as the country for the origin of democracy in the world. Our transparent and effective work has strengthened people’s belief in democracy and larger participation of people further validates the fact,” Birla said.