New NIFT Campus in Nava Raipur – A Big Leap for Fashion Education in Chhattisgarh

Raipur. A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai was held in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, where several significant decisions were made to provide relief to common citizens, small traders, and local entrepreneurs. These decisions are expected to not only ease the lives of the general public but also give a fresh impetus to small and medium-scale enterprises.

Relief in Property Registration for Low-Income Families

One of the key decisions taken was to ease the burden of stamp duty for people with limited income. Now, individuals will only have to pay Rs 37,000 per unit for property registration. This decision is a major relief for families who have long aspired to buy land or homes but could not afford the heavy registration charges. This move is likely to accelerate activity in the housing sector and help more people fulfill their dream of owning property.

Land on Lease – Stability for Small Enterprises

To promote small-scale industries in urban areas, the government has announced that land under the City Agriculture Group (CAG) scheme will be leased for warehouses, dairies, green businesses, and urban agriculture initiatives. This will provide long-term stability to small entrepreneurs, build investor confidence, and promote local production and distribution.

Exam Fee Refund – A Smile on the Faces of Aspiring Youth

In a move aimed at encouraging participation in public service examinations, the state government has decided to refund the exam fees of Chhattisgarh residents who appear for exams conducted by the Public Service Commission, Vyapam, and other special recruitment boards. This will benefit economically weaker students directly, improve attendance rates in examinations, and reduce unnecessary expenditure for the government. The decision brings fresh hope to thousands of youths preparing for government jobs.

Ownership Rights for Long-Term Leaseholders – Strengthening Small Businesses

The cabinet also approved a landmark decision allowing long-term leaseholders—those holding leases for over 10 years—to purchase ownership rights at a rate of Rs 25,000 per square meter. This will benefit around 40,000 traders and resolve over 62,000 pending property cases. The decision is expected to empower small business owners and provide them with a sense of permanence and financial security.

NIFT Campus in Nava Raipur – Chhattisgarh to Shine in Fashion Education

A new campus of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will be established in Nava Raipur at a cost of approximately Rs 271 crore. This institution will offer advanced education in fashion design, textiles, and technology, creating opportunities for the youth of Chhattisgarh. The campus will not only strengthen the state’s presence in the field of fashion education but also supply skilled talent to the growing industry.