New look Parl complex to welcome members of 18th Lok Sabha in June

New Delhi: The Parliament premises will sport a new look when the 18th Lok Sabha convenes for its maiden session in June as work is underway to integrate the entire complex, comprising four different buildings.

As part of the redevelopment of external areas, the statues of national icons, including those of Mahatma Gandhi, Chhatrapati Shivaji and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, will be moved to a lawn near Gate No 5 of the old Parliament building, which has been named as Samvidhan Sadan, Parliament sources said.

This would pave the way for the creation of a vast lawn in front of the Gaja Dwar, which is used by the President and

the Prime Minister to enter

into the new Parliament building.

The lawn can also be used for official ceremonies such as the President’s address to the joint sitting of Parliament, usually during the Budget Session.

“The aim is to get the revamped Parliament premises ready before the new Lok Sabha meets,” a source said.

The Parliament complex comprises four buildings – Parliament Building, Samvidhan Sadan, Parliament Library and the Parliament Annexe – with each structure having its own distinct surroundings and security set-ups.

The source said the ongoing revamp efforts were being planned treating the entire complex as a single entity that would allow seamless movement of vehicles and people.

At present, the movement of vehicles within the complex is difficult, particularly during Parliament sessions, leading to blockades within the

complex. The Parliament Library building and the Annexe are separated by a road that has a reception office and a row of barracks, housing security offices along a compound wall.

The statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar is located inside the Parliament complex and thousands of visitors throng the premises to pay tributes to him on his birth and death anniversaries.

Another Parliament source said the Red Cross Road outside the Parliament premises will also become a part of the complex as there are plans to develop offices for Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members on the land which currently houses the International Red Cross Society.

The row of barracks are being vacated and plans are also being made to demolish the compound wall separating the Parliament buildings from the Annexe. These offices have been shifted to the North Utility Block of the new Parliament building.