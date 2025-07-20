New law will ensure exemplary punishment for offenders: CM Mann

Chandigarh: Slamming previous regimes in the state for sheltering those involved in heinous crimes of sacrilege, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday said that the newly introduced law will ensure exemplary punishment for such offenders.

Addressing a gathering after virtually dedicating public libraries, the Chief Minister reiterated his government’s commitment to curbing sacrilege.

He shared that on Monday, the government introduced the Punjab Prevention of Crime Against Religious Scriptures Bill, 2025, in the Vidhan Sabha. Bhagwant Singh Mann emphasised that this sensitive and critical

issue affects all Punjabis and has far-reaching implications for both present and future generations.

The Chief Minister asserted that stringent punishment is necessary to serve as a deterrent against such crimes.

He said that the resounding success of Yudh Nasheyan De Virudh (War Against Drugs) has proved the effectiveness of the state government’s strategy in tackling drug abuse.

Bhagwant Singh Mann noted that several politically powerful individuals, once considered untouchable, are now lodged in Nabha jail.

Their arrest, the Chief Minister said, has exposed the double standards of traditional political parties that were complicit in drug smuggling.

Bhagwant Mann pointed out that the drug menace had long tarnished Punjab’s image.

In response, his government adopted a multi-pronged approach: disrupting drug supply chains, arresting major offenders, rehabilitating victims, and seizing or destroying illegally acquired property of drug smugglers.

As part of the anti-drug campaign, the Chief Minister said that village panchayats have been passing resolutions to declare their villages drug-free.

He stated that his government will not sit idle while smugglers thrive at the cost of the lives of drug victims.