New J&K Cong officer-bearers to arrive in Jammu on Jan 5

JAMMU: Newly appointed Jammu and Kashmir Congress affairs incharge Bharatsinh Solanki and general secretary G A Mir will arrive in Jammu on January 5 on their maiden visit after taking charge of their new roles.

They will review the party's poll strategy in the union territory.

Solanki, a former union minister, was made incharge of the Congress unit in Jammu and Kashmir, while former minister and former J&K Congress chief G A Mir has been elevated to the post of the AICC General Secretary last week.