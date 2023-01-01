New Jalpaiguri–Santragachi Special extended upto Guwahati

Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to extend the service of 08047/08048 Santragachi – New Jalpaiguri - Santragachi special upto Guwahati.

This train will operate for eight trips in both directions. This extension will benefit the passengers of vast areas like Goalpara, Kokrajhar, New Coochbehar in need of travel to Santragachi (near Kolkata).

Train No. 08047 (Santragachi – Guwahati) special, will depart from Santragachi at 18:00 hours on every Friday from January 6, 2023 till February 24 to reach Guwahati at 15:00 hours on the next day. Train No. 08048 (Guwahati – Santragachi) special, will depart from Guwahati at 16:45 hours on every Saturday from January 7 till February 25 to reach Santragachi at 12:30 hours on the next day.

During its both ways journey, the train will run via Goalpara Town, New Bongaigaon, New Coochbehar, Kishanganj, Malda Town, and Barddhaman stations.

The special train will consist of 21 coaches. There will be three AC 3-tier, one AC 2-tier, twelve sleeper class, three general class seating and two luggage brake van.