New Jalpaiguri Railway station to be upgraded to world class multi-modal transportation hub

siliguri: New Jalpaiguri station under Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has been earmarked to be upgraded with world-class features for providing better, additional and enhanced passenger amenities. Works for the up-gradation work have already started. Incidentally the Railway Ministry has formulated upgradation plans for railway stations under various developmental schemes. 204 stations have been identified for the upgrade including the NJP station. Demolishing of the old structures and shifting of offices to new locations including front retail areas is going on, to get the site ready for commencing civil construction works as planned.

Sabyasachi Dey, the Chief Public Relation officer of North East Frontier (NF) Railway said: “The work of the Arrival 1 terminal and foundation of the secondary station building has been completed. The work for Arrival 2 and departure terminal will start soon. Unreserved Ticketing System cum Post Passenger Reservation System counters have been shifted to a new location at Ramnagar Colony Road near the Rest House of Railway Electrification.

Site office and conference room have already been commissioned. Casting of the test pile for the elevated road has also been completed.” He further added that the station will have ultra-modern amenities.

There will be complete segregation between arriving and departing passengers. The approximate estimated cost for upgrade of the station will be Rs. 334 crore and 72 lakh. The project is targeted to be completed by 2025.