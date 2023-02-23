New Jalpaiguri - Howrah Vande Bharat running with full occupancy: NFR

Maligaon: The indigenously built Vande Bharat Express was introduced four years back as an icon of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. So far, 10 Vande Bharat Express trains are running all over Indian Railways connecting different cities through high speed route. The 7th Vande Bharat Express train in this series is between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri, which was introduced by Prime Minister on December 30, 2022.

Vande Bharat Express running on New Jalpaiguri - Howrah route halts at Bolpur (Shantiniketan), Malda Town and Barsoi Jn. stations. The train bring down travel time between Kolkata and New Jalpaiguri. This train, acting as a faster means of transport has a very good patronization with average occupancy of 100 per cent till date since beginning of its regular run. NF Railway has also planned for other services of Vande Bharat from Guwahati which will be running in the zone in near future.