‘New India’ won’t tolerate invaders’ glorification: UP CM

Bahraich: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday issued a strong warning against the glorification of historical figures who attacked India’s heritage, stating that such actions amount to treason.

Addressing a gathering in Bahraich, Adityanath emphasized that the era of celebrating invaders was over, as ‘New India’ takes pride in its cultural roots.

His remarks come amid growing demands to remove Mughal ruler Aurangzeb’s tomb in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. Adityanath said: “Honoring invaders strengthens the roots of treason. The new India will never accept those who insult our great ancestors and praise those who attacked our civilization, violated our women, and struck at our faith.”

The Chief Minister underscored the importance of remembering India’s true heroes and resisting any attempts to erase its identity. “At a time when the world acknowledges the richness of India’s Sanatan culture, it is our duty to uphold the legacy of our great leaders and not those who sought to destroy it,” he added.

Highlighting Bahraich’s historical significance, Adityanath said: “It is believed that Maharishi Balark’s ashram stood here, and the district takes its name from this revered sage. This is also the land where Maharaja Suheldev defeated a foreign invader, ensuring that no external force dared to attack India for the next 150 years.”