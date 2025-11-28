New India never bows nor hesitates from protecting its people: PM Modi

Udupi (Karnataka): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said previous governments may have hesitated to respond after a terror attack but new India neither bows nor hesitates from protecting its people. The PM said the crux of national security is believing in taking everyone along but stand up to protect Dharma. "Previous governments used to sit idle after terror attack but new India neither bows nor hesitates from protecting its people," the Prime Minister said addressing people in the temple town of Udupi. He was here to take part in the "Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana," where one lakh people recited Srimad Bhagwad Gita. The event was organised by Sri Krishna Math in Udupi. "Gita teaches us to strive for peace and truth and also the need to crush perpetrators of atrocities. We believe in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (Mother earth as one family) and also recite 'Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitaha' (Dharma protects those who protect Dharma)."

Recalling the Pahalgam terror attack in April this year in which 26 persons, mostly tourists, were killed, Modi said people from Karnataka were among the victims. He said the nation saw the government's resolve during Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the ghastly incident where precision attacks were carried out on terror launchpads in Pakistan. "We give Krishna's message of compassion from Red Fort and also announce Mission Sudarshan Chakra," he said. Explaining, he said Mission Sudarshan Chakra provides a security wall around key locations, industrial and public places. Hailing Udupi, he said the town presented a new governance model five decades ago, which today guides national policies on cleanliness and water supply. Lauding Swami Vishwesha Teertha of Pejavara Math of Udupi, he said the whole nation knows how big was his role in the Ram Janma Bhoomi movement. His guidance to the temple movement led to flag hoisting at Ram temple in Ayodhya recently, he said. Modi told the gathering that Ram temple in Ayodhya is significant for Udupi because a special arch gate has been built dedicated to Sri Madhwacharya, the founder of Madhwa sect of Dwaita (dualism) philosophy. Speaking about the important of Bhagwad Geeta in public life, Modi said its teachings have been relevant in every era as it continues to give direction to formulate national policies. "Lord Sri Krishna tells us in Gita to work for public welfare. Slogans like 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' and 'Sarvajan Hitaya' are inspired by the verses of Geeta. It tells us to help poor which helped us lay foundation for policies like Ayushman and PM Awaas Yojana," Modi said. The Prime Minister said the lessons on women safety and women empowerment from the life of Bhagwad Gita guided the Centre to formulate "Naari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam" (Women's Reservation Act).

Earlier, Modi visited the historic Kanaka Mantap, here and offered floral tributes to Kirthanakar Kanakadasa, the revered 14th-15th century AD saint-philosopher. Kanakadasa is credited with the legendary episode of Lord Krishna's idol turning westward at the Udupi Sri Krishna Temple. Later, the Prime Minister participated in the "Laksha Gita Pathana" accompanied by Paryaya Puthige Math seer, Sugunendra Thirtha, Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot and others. The PM read out the hymns. Modi also offered prayers at the Sri Krishna Temple, where he was received with traditional honours by Sugunendra Thirtha, along with the Diwan of the Math and senior temple officials. The PM spent time inside the sanctum precincts, acknowledging the significance of Kanakadasa's devotion and the enduring cultural legacy associated with the temple. He was given a Poorna Kumbh swagatham (welcome with traditional honours) as he entered the Krishna Math precincts. He was presented with a silver clad Tulasi Japa maala and Mudras containing Shankha, Chakra , Gada, and Padma, which the Madhwas and most of the Brahmin communities use for their daily Pooja rituals in South India. Modi had visited the Krishna temple in 2008 when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Even then, the same Swamiji was the administrative head of the Krishna Math. Upon his arrival at the temple town, Modi held a grand road show. The PM landed at the Mangaluru Airport and proceeded to Udupi by a helicopter. Standing on the running board of his vehicle, Modi waved at the enthusiastic gathering, which showered his convoy with flower petals. Modi reciprocated by throwing flowers back at the people waiting on either side of the road. Saffron festoons and BJP flags dotted the route. The celebratory atmosphere was further elevated by performances from various cultural troupes that showcased the vibrant traditions of coastal Karnataka.