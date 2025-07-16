New Haryana Guv was once key strategist during BJP’s early days in Bengal

KOLKATA: Ashim Ghosh who was inducted as the Governor of Haryana on Monday was the key strategist during the early BJP days in West Bengal. His also completed his schooling and college from Kolkata.

Ghosh joined the BJP in 1991 under the mentorship of senior party leader Prabhakar Tiwari.

That same year, he contested the Kasipur Assembly seat, though unsuccessfully. But his command over ideological issues and his academic fluency quickly elevated him through the party ranks.

By 1996, he was state secretary, in 1998, vice-president.

His elevation to the state presidency in 1999 came after then Union minister Tapan Sikdar vacated the post to comply with the BJP’s “one person, one post” rule.

In 2000 election, Ghosh narrowly defeated veteran Sukumar Bandyopadhyay by just 34 votes, Backed by Sikdar and enjoying RSS support, Ghosh used the mandate to reorganise the state unit and strengthen its internal cohesion.

His visibility increased recently, especially around the appointment of Samik Bhattacharya as the new Bengal BJP chief. For a long time, Ghosh was closely associated with the central leadership.

Ghosh becomes the fourth individual from West Bengal to be appointed as a Governor in another state, following Siddhartha Shankar Ray (Punjab), Vishnukant Shastri (Uttar Pradesh), and Tathagata Roy (Tripura and Meghalaya).

Like them, Ghosh carries a legacy deeply rooted in Bengal’s political and academic culture.

“He is not flamboyant, but he is a man of depth and integrity. His elevation sends out a message that the party hasn’t forgotten those who worked when there was nothing to gain,” a senior BJP leader from Bengal said on condition of anonymity.