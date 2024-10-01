New Eastern Air Command chief takes charge

Kolkata: Air Marshal Surat Singh assumed the appointment of Air Officer Commanding- in-Chief, Eastern Air Command, Indian Air Force (IAF) on October 1.



He is an alumnus of National Defence Academy and was commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF on 06 December 1986.

The Air Officer has flown various fighter aircraft which include variants of the MiG-21, MiG-29 and Su- 30 MKI.

He has varied experience of operational flying. training and staff assignments, and has flown over 2900 hours on fighter aircraft.

He has commanded a MiG-29 Squadron, the Tactics and Air Combat Development Establishment

(TACDE), an Air Defence Node and fighter station.