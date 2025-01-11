New drainage system launches in Balurghat under municipality’s master plan

BALURGHAT: Balurghat Municipality has officially commenced work on a new drainage system as part of its Master Plan to address long-standing waterlogging and drainage issues in the city. The inauguration took place on Friday, with the launch of projects in Ward 18, including the main road near Radhamadhab Akhara Temple. This initiative, involving a budget of Rs16.5 lakh, aims to revamp the drainage system in multiple areas of Ward 18.

Alongside this, similar work has been planned for Ward 6, particularly in Dishari Club Para and surrounding areas, with an additional Rs 15.5 lakh allocated for drainage improvements.

Balurghat Municipality Chairman Ashok Kumar Mitra stated, “Earlier, many wards in Balurghat faced waterlogging and inadequate drainage systems. To resolve this, we have undertaken a combined ward-based drainage improvement plan. Today marks the beginning of the Rs 16.5 lakh project in Ward 18, which will benefit residents by addressing persistent issues of clogged and inefficient drains.”

He further said: “A similar project worth Rs15.5 lakh has been initiated in Ward 6. Our aim is to establish an advanced drainage system across all 25 wards of Balurghat. Over time, such projects will enhance the city’s drainage infrastructure, benefitting all residents and ensuring efficient water management.”

He added that this initiative includes constructing new drains and guard walls to ensure long-term functionality, marking a significant step toward improving urban living conditions in Balurghat.